Man Utd & Liverpool eye move to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing AFC Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, as per Football Insider.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from French side Lorient last summer, the Frenchman has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this campaign.

The 19-year-old has made 28 appearances in the English top-flight, with only 16 coming as a starter. Still, he has scored 10 goals. The youngster has the tendency to step up in big games as he has netted twice vs Arsenal and Man Utd. Moreover, he has helped his side beat Tottenham by putting his name on the scoresheet.

Now, Football Insider state that Kroupi’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as Man Utd, Liverpool, and Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing him.

They have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop. Having recently joined the Cherries, he still has a contract until 2030.

So, Bournemouth aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer, but the Frenchman is ready to leave to take the next step in his career. So, Bournemouth would be open to changing their stance should his potential suitors launch a lucrative proposal.

Kroupi is quick, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, possesses poacher instinct inside the box, is efficient in taking penalties, and also works hard without possession.

Battle

Man Utd currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, the Dutchman has been linked with a move away, having struggled to find regular game time this season.

On the other hand, Liverpool decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak last summer. However, the Swedish international has struggled to showcase his best at Anfield this season, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons.

Ekitike has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this term, but is set to remain sidelined for an extended period, having sustained a serious injury.

So, Man Utd and Liverpool could do with signing a new striker this summer, and Kroupi might be a shrewd acquisition with a view to the long-term future should either club purchase him.