Man Utd enter race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are planning to bolster their midfield department for the 2026/27 campaign. Casemiro is expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the ongoing season.

Man United are planning to bring in two midfielders at least. There could be a third midfield signing too if Manuel Ugarte leaves the club in the quest for regular playing time next season, as per The Telegraph.

Amidst this, Tchouameni prominently features in the Red Devils’ shortlist. Madrid seem open to selling him for the right price if they sign a marquee defensive midfielder in the next transfer window.

Manchester City’s Rodri is the prime target for the La Liga heavyweights, and his potential move from Manchester to Madrid, could pave the way for Tchouameni’s switch to another top European side.

Big statement

Casemiro has been a revelation for the Manchester giants since confirming his departure this summer. The Brazilian has been brilliant defensively and has also chipped in with goal contributions.

United have a big void to fill in the no.6 position. Tchouameni would be a big statement signing and would be a huge upgrade on Casemiro in the defensive midfield spot ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Frenchman has completed 92% of his passes in the Spanish top-flight this term. He has won 69% of his duels with an aerial success rate of 74%. He has likewise won 2 tackles and made 5 recoveries per outing.

Tchouameni’s ball control is another big strength of his. The former Monaco man has lost possession on just 6 occasions on average, which is much lower than Casemiro, who has lost the ball 11 times per match.

Hence, the 26-year-old would represent a no-brainer signing for the Mancunian outfit. He was recruited by Real Madrid for £68 million from Monaco in 2022, and the La Liga giants may want to recoup that investment.

At his age and experience, Tchouameni represents the world-class profile that United are craving for in the heart of the midfield. They could seek to speed up talks with the view to signing him prior to the World Cup.