Chelsea & Man Utd battling to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott

Chelsea and Manchester United are battling over a deal to sign Bournemouth’s midfielder Alex Scott in the summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Scott left Southampton Academy at just 12 before unexpectedly turning down a contract offer from Bournemouth after a brief spell with the club.

He found stability in 2020 upon joining Bristol City, where he flourished — making 83 appearances, scoring five goals, and earning the 2023 Championship Young Player of the Season award.

Interest from several clubs followed, but Bournemouth secured his signature in August 2023, and he has since established himself as a regular, featuring in 63 matches across all competitions.

While his early Premier League period was hampered by recurring injuries, including an MCL injury and a meniscus tear, he has made significant progress this season, appearing in all 34 league fixtures under Andoni Iraola. His performances have included standout displays in 2–1 away victories over Arsenal — where he scored the winner — and Newcastle United.

According to CaughtOffside, Scott’s meteoric rise in the last two seasons has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Man Utd and Chelsea.

Battle

For Chelsea, the report claims the 22-year-old fits their youth-driven recruitment strategy and that his relentlessness and technical qualities are strong assets for their squad as they look to build a strong core of English midfielders.

On the other hand, Man Utd are looking to reinforce their midfield with Casemiro set to depart and have earmarked the Englishman as a viable option, according to the report.

While Scott is highly regarded at Bournemouth as the club’s future captain, CaughtOffside reports that £50m offers, potentially rising to £60-65m, could change the club’s stance, with United and Chelsea now showing interest.

Both clubs are having contrasting seasons this campaign. After a disappointing start to the campaign that saw the departure of Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils are now enjoying a strong resurgence under Michael Carrick and are now on course for Champions League qualification.

The Blues, meanwhile, were in fifth place when Enzo Maresca was dismissed, but rather than improving under new boss Liam Rosenior, results have worsened, with the club now sitting in eighth — a downturn that ultimately led to Rosenior’s exit.

The promise of regular game time — along with the appeal of Champions League football, something every young talent considers — could play a key role in Scott’s decision, potentially giving United the edge in the race for his signature.