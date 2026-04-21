Manchester United keen on signing Inter Milan full back Denzel Dumfries this summer

Manchester United are expected to rebuild their defence during the summer transfer window and among numerous signings, a right back’s acquisition might also be on the cards with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui not delivering consistently.

L’Interista has reported that Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a potential option for the Red Devils, who are prepared to materialise their interest in the player this year having monitored him for a significant amount of time.

Dumfries has been at Inter for much of his career, most notably winning Serie A with them and qualifying for two Champions League finals. The Dutchman might be open to joining United, where a new challenge in the Premier League would await.

He has a contract with Inter running until June 2028 and is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt, and though his asking price might be slightly higher, it is not expected that Man United would have to break the bank to land him at Old Trafford.

Dumfries a major upgrade for United

Manchester United’s defensive flanks offer little support offensively, or the full backs are caught continuously out of position, allowing the opponents to exploit an undermanned defence at ease, especially when they are quick on the transition.

Denzel Dumfries’ signing would help in that regard considering he contributes to equal measure on both ends of the pitch, thanks to his stamina and excellent positioning, coupled with accurate tackling and strong aerial prowess without the ball.

When in possession, he can exploit free spaces higher up the pitch and links up well with players to create chances. He is also a threat via set pieces and all things considered, the 30-year-old promises to be a very good signing for United at a reasonable price.