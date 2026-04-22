Arne Slot asks Liverpool to sign Randal Kolo Muani as Hugo Ekitike replacement

Liverpool are hoping to secure maximum points in their final few games of the Premier League season in order to secure qualification into the Champions League for next year, which might be a key factor in ensuring Arne Slot’s continuity at the club.

Tutto Juve has reported that the Dutchman has already started to chalk up plans for 2026/27 and with a major squad revamp on the cards at Anfield for next year, Slot has requested the club to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

His request comes in the aftermath of Hugo Ekitike’s injury, which has ruled the former Eintracht Frankfurt star out of action until next year, whereas Alexander Isak himself has only just returned from a serious fitness problem a few weeks ago.

Kolo Muani is currently plying his trade on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, who might not make his transfer permanent, but Liverpool will face competition from Juventus, who are interested in the £20 million-rated striker.

Kolo Muani a decent fix for Liverpool

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot expects Randal Kolo Muani’s signing on loan or on a permanent basis, but in either case, he promises to be an ideal short-term option for Liverpool given their lack of depth in offence.

The forward is known for his pace, aerial ability, goal-scoring and chance creation, while his versatility to perform on the flanks also stands out, making him a decent option to compete with Cody Gakpo on the left and be a temporary fix on the right too.

With that said, the player promises to be a cost-effective addition to the Liverpool squad, meaning the majority of the funds could be channeled towards rebuilding the backline and midfield, and potentially signing a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.