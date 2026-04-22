Man Utd eye surprise swoop to sign Teun Koopmeiners

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Juventus star Teun Koopmeiners, as per Italian outlet Tutto Sport.

After joining Atalanta from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar back in 2021, the 28-year-old displayed impressive performances, helping his side win the Europa League.

The midfielder showcased his best for La Dea during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists across all competitions.

After being impressed by the Dutchman, Juventus decided to secure his services by paying a big fee a couple of years ago. However, he has struggled to showcase his best at Allianz Stadium and has even lost his place in the starting line-up this campaign.

Now, Tutto Sport report that Juventus are prepared to cash-in on him this summer and need to recoup at least £26m to avoid generating operating losses.

Despite Koopmeiners’ recent disappointing performances, Man Utd are interested in signing him and could make a concrete approach over the coming months.

Apart from the 20-time English champions, Galatasaray have also expressed their interest in the Juventus star, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Koopmeiners to Man Utd

Koopmeiners is a versatile left-footed player as he is a box-to-box midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position. Furthermore, he has provided cover in the centre-back position in a back three and in the CF role at Juventus.

Man Utd are said to be planning to revamp the midfield department this summer as Casemiro is set to leave for free at the end of this campaign. On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away, having struggled to showcase his qualities in the Premier League since joining from PSG a couple of years ago.

The Red Devils are planning to sign at least two midfielders and could also buy another one if Ugarte eventually leaves.

Koopmeiners is a technically gifted, experienced player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. However, as he hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities for Juventus, it wouldn’t be the wisest decision for the Old Trafford club to secure his services.