Man Utd urged to sign Nottingham Forest’s Gibbs-White

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged his former club to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.

Since moving to the City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 26-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure. He came very close to joining Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

However, the Tricky Trees’ owner, Evangelos Marinakis, refused to let him leave. In the end, Gibbs-White decided to stay by signing a fresh deal.

Although Forest have displayed inconsistent performances this season, languishing in a relegation scrap, Gibbs-White has showcased his qualities.

In 48 appearances across all competitions, the Englishman has scored 15 goals and registered five assists. Moreover, he has helped his side reach the Europa League semi-final.

Now, speaking on TEAMtalk, Sheringham has heaped praise on Gibbs-White and said that he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

Moreover, the former striker has stated that, alongside Gibbs-White, Forest’s other midfielder, Elliot Anderson, would also be a great coup for United should they buy him.

Gibbs-White to Man Utd

Sheringham said:

“I really like Anderson at Nottingham Forest, and I really like Gibbs-White as well. When Tottenham were in for him, I was very excited about that. I can understand why Forest wouldn’t let him go because of the calibre of player he is. “He gets forward, he’s got great tenacity, wants to fight people, and the aggression and will-to-win comes out in him. I think he’s a top, top player. Could they [United] get them both? Money talks, doesn’t it, and what a readymade duo that would be to add to the Manchester United squad.”

With Gibbs-White’s current contract set to run until 2028, Forest aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Man Utd currently have Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount as options to deploy in the creative midfield position. However, Mount has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Chelsea.

On the other hand, Fernandes is set to turn 33 next year, and his existing deal will expire at the end of next season. So, Man Utd could do with signing a new CAM this summer.

Gibbs-White has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a statement acquisition for Man Utd should they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually listen to Sheringham’s advice and make a move to secure his service this summer.