Can FIFA Win Back Favour After Such High-Profile Price Hikes?

FIFA’s on a bit of a hot streak of picking host nations that like to stir up the hornets’ nest in one way or another. The 2026 World Cup is already building headlines to dwarf those that swirled Qatar, Russia, and South Africa, some of which are down to FIFA and others due to one of the joint hosts of the tournament.

The stories certainly won’t hinder viewership and perhaps not even attendance and revenue for the colossal tournament. Yet, fan sentiment will continue to shift against FIFA. So, after a series of unflattering incidents, can FIFA do something to claw back fans beyond what happens on the pitches of North America?

A Very Expensive Tournament

In October last year, FIFA first unveiled its pricing structure, marking the highest prices the tournament has ever posted. By the time December rolled in, fan groups were calling it a “monumental betrayal” by the world’s most popular sport’s governing body, leading to formal complaints meeting the desk of the European Commission.

Even the British government got involved in lambasting the dynamic pricing model and the lack of affordability for the tournament. Eventually, FIFA brought in a limited set of tickets for games priced more reasonably at £44, covering about ten per cent of tickets allocated to each country’s biggest fans.

Now, it’s not only FIFA looking to cash in on the interest of this tournament. The Canadian host city, Toronto, mused putting a $10 charge for admission to their FIFA Fan Festivals, along with three VIP tiers of up to $300. The city walked that back after backlash, returning to their original promise of free entry.

Then, there’s the public transport dispute in New Jersey. NJ Transit intends to raise train tickets up to $150, while the bus will cost $80. FIFA official Heimo Schirgi has labelled it an “arbitrary” rising of ticket prices that will result in congestion and economic impacts elsewhere, as fans will find other routes to the stadium.

With all of the prices for attending being so high, the hotel sector has been among the first to be reportedly impacted. Across 11 host cities in the US, room rates have been cut because demand hasn’t met expectations. Beyond pricing, the US being in the headlines beyond sport is being pointed to as a cause for decreased interest, too.

Winning Back Those in Attendance

Fans are asked to do a lot to attend the World Cup. They travel for hours upon hours to a foreign country just to see 90 minutes of football. The least FIFA could do is offer up some kind of promotion or welcome gesture to those in attendance.

Competition usually drives these kinds of events, as is the case with the welcome bonus casino sites offer new players, but loyal fans certainly appreciate such gestures. After all, even in this example, players continue to get promotions after the initial bonus. Featured slot free spins, missions, and prize pools are all up for grabs.

It’s an angle that FIFA usually just leaves to its lead sponsors and other associated brands. Bank of America, for example, is giving away watch party tickets as a promotion for its customers. Given the cost of tickets, the least FIFA could do is offer a welcome goodie bag of sorts, perhaps with a programme, drink, and snack.

Headlines can’t be taken back, but fan sentiment can be recovered; it’ll just be up to FIFA to see if the governing body wants to win over those who paid their hefty fees to attend.