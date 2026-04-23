Chelsea looking to sign Robert Lewandowski as a free agent this summer

Chelsea have just fired Liam Rosenior after failing to win any of their last five Premier League matches, and while a new managerial appointment is now surely on the cards for the summer, another major squad rebuild may also be a key agenda.

Defence and midfield are expected to be the key areas for the board to improvise on in the upcoming months, but the offensive department has also left a lot to be desired for much of the campaign with no consistent source of goals.

Joao Pedro has been great since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion but has barely had any support and as per Fichajes, Chelsea are looking to sign Robert Lewandowski as a free agent in the summer as they value his experience tremendously.

The Polish international’s contract at Barcelona is due to expire in a few months and he will consider all his options. Having scored 17 goals and provided three assists this season, the 37-year-old remains very much on top of his game at the highest level.

Lewandowski a decent short-term option

Unless Chelsea can sell players, it will be interesting to see how much money they have in hand to spend in the transfer window, and with that in mind, Robert Lewandowski promises to be an excellent short-term option for them.

He has been a consistent goal-scorer at Barcelona as well as Bayern Munich on club level, and also impressed with Poland, so there is every reason to believe he will do a good job if the Blues can secure his signatures for a year or two.

Lewandowski does not offer much more than a threat in the box but that is exactly what Chelsea have lacked this season. His intelligent movement, ability to create space and finishing with both feet and head will be key to the Londoners.

Robert Lewandowski might also welcome a challenge in the Premier League in the final few years of his career and though he goes against Chelsea’s plans of signing very young players, his experience and output makes him a player they can make an exception for.