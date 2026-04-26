Arsenal should make signing a proven winger one of their priorities this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka.

The England international remains one of the most important players in the squad, but his recent absence has highlighted a familiar problem. When Saka is unavailable, Arsenal lose balance, creativity and a major source of threat on the right flank.

That is not a criticism of the other attacking options. It is simply the reality of how influential Saka has become.

With fans, analysts and prediction platforms such as StarsGamble and PredictifySports paying close attention to form, injuries and title-race margins, Arsenal’s lack of reliable wide depth has become impossible to ignore.

Saka’s Absence Has Exposed Arsenal’s Reliance

Saka has missed key matches at a crucial stage of the campaign, and that has made Arsenal’s dependence on him even clearer.

Arteta recently confirmed that Saka would miss the important Premier League clash with Manchester City, while Noni Madueke was also being assessed after suffering a fitness issue in the Champions League. Saka had not featured since Arsenal’s League Cup final defeat to City, which made his absence even more damaging during the run-in.

Football Talk’s own predicted XI piece for Arsenal’s meeting with Newcastle also noted that Saka remained sidelined, with Madueke expected to continue on the right wing. That is a workable short-term solution, but it should not distract from the wider issue.

Arsenal have enough quality to cope for short spells, but Saka’s absence still changes the balance of their attack.

Madueke Offers Cover but Arsenal Need More

Madueke gives Arteta another option on the right, and his ability to carry the ball and attack defenders is useful. He can help the team when Saka is unavailable and has the pace to stretch opposition back lines.

However, Arsenal need more than cover.

If the Gunners want to compete for the Premier League and go deep in Europe, they need genuine competition across the front line. That means signing a winger who can start important matches, not just fill in when injuries force Arteta’s hand.

Madueke can still have an important role, but Arsenal should be looking for a player who raises the level of the squad.

Arsenal Needs a Proven Wide Forward

The Gunners do not need another raw prospect who may take two or three years to develop. They need a wide forward who can make an immediate impact.

Ideally, Arsenal should target someone with experience at the Premier League level or in one of Europe’s top leagues. The player should be comfortable on the right flank, but versatility would also be valuable. A winger who can operate on both sides would give Arteta more tactical flexibility and reduce the workload on Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and the rest of the attack.

The end product must be the key requirement. Arsenal need a player who can score goals, create chances and make good decisions in the final third.

There is little point in signing another neat technical player if he does not add numbers. Arsenal need someone who can influence tight matches.

The Right Signing Would Help Saka

Signing another winger would not weaken Saka’s role. It would protect him.

Saka will remain the first choice when fully fit, but Arsenal cannot expect him to play every major match and carry the right flank every week. The physical demands are too high, especially with domestic, European and international commitments.

A proven winger would allow Arteta to rest Saka more often without weakening the team. It would also make Arsenal less predictable, as opponents would no longer be able to focus so much of their defensive attention on one side of the pitch.

That could make Saka even more dangerous when he does play.

Arsenal’s Title Push Shows Why Depth Matters

This season has shown how small the margins can be at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal have been involved in a tight title race with Manchester City, and every injury, selection call and missed chance has carried huge importance. Reuters reported before the City clash that Arsenal were six points clear but had played a game more, underlining how delicate the situation had become.

In that kind of race, squad depth is not a luxury. It is essential.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose an attacking threat whenever Saka is missing. If they want to sustain a title challenge next season, they need more reliable options in wide areas.

Final Verdict

Arsenal do not need to replace Saka, but they do need to protect him.

Madueke and the other attacking options can still play important roles, but the Gunners should target a proven winger in the summer transfer window. The right signing would give Arteta more depth, more flexibility and a better chance of competing across every competition.

Saka remains central to Arsenal’s future. Now the club must make sure they are not asking him to carry too much of it alone.