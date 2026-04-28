Man Utd shorlist Murillo & Micky Van de Ven as centre-back targets

Manchester United have shortlisted Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven among their shortlist of centre-back targets for next summer, according to the Telegraph.

An ambitious transfer window looks likely for United in the summer, with the club already assessing reinforcements in midfield and defence ahead of the next campaign.

Although Harry Maguire has signed a contract extension — reducing the immediate urgency to add another centre-back — ongoing fitness concerns involving Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez could still force the club to enter the market.

Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are seen as key figures for both the present and the future of the backline, but with a heavier schedule anticipated next season, especially with Champions League football now in sight, strengthening the squad with added depth would be a sensible move.

Hence, according to the Telegraph, Man Utd have explored left-footed centre-backs, including Tottenham’s Van de Ven and Forest’s Murillo.

For Van de Ven, valued at £56m by Transfermarkt, the report adds that the Dutchman’s pace and dribbling are appealing qualities that would be seen as a market opportunity should Spurs get relegated, as his valuation will drop.

Murillo, on the other hand, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Forest since joining from Corinthians in 2023, has also been assessed by the Red Devils as a potential left centre-back option for next season, according to the report.

Double swoop

However, the Telegraph clarifies that United are planning to continue with their current five centre-backs next season unless the injury concerns over De Ligt and Martinez persist.

Murillo, who will likely cost more than his £45m Transfermarkt valuation, and Van de Ven would be invaluable additions to United’s backline.

Given the injury concerns with their current centre-backs, Murillo would be the better option, as he gets injured less often and has proven to be one of the league’s most reliable defenders.

Manchester United tightened their grip on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot, moving 11 points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool after edging past Brentford 2–1 on Monday night.

Goals before the interval from Casemiro and Benjamin Šeško proved decisive, although a late strike from Mathias Jensen in the 87th minute set up a tense finish at Old Trafford.