The Premier League Didn’t Show Up in Europe This Year

For all the talk about the Premier League being miles ahead, this season didn’t really back it up. By mid-April, entering the semi finals, only Arsenal are still in the Champions League. The rest didn’t just lose, they went out in ways that felt a bit heavier than usual.

It Fell Apart Pretty Quickly

The round of 16 is where it started looking off. Manchester City losing twice to Real Madrid didn’t feel like a normal exit. They looked second best over both legs, which isn’t something you say about City very often. Chelsea got run over by Paris Saint-Germain. Over two games it wasn’t close, and that’s after all the money they’ve put into that squad. Tottenham Hotspur were basically done after the first leg against Atlético Madrid. The home win didn’t change much. Newcastle United had a good run to get there, but FC Barcelona showed the gap pretty quickly, especially in that second leg. At that point, it already felt like the Premier League was thinning out faster than expected.

Liverpool Didn’t Really Push Through

Liverpool FC got past the previous round, but it never looked comfortable. Against PSG, they didn’t get anything going. No goals across two legs, and the tie just slipped away. Afterwards, Arne Slot pointed to something that keeps coming up with English teams. Too many minutes on the same players. Not dramatic, just tired.

Arsenal Are Still There, But It’s Not Easy

Arsenal are the last one left, but even that hasn’t been smooth. They’ve had to grind through it. Tight games, not much margin, relying on staying solid rather than blowing teams away. It’s worked so far, but it doesn’t look easy. And they’re also in a title race at home. That’s where it gets tricky.

The Schedule Is Catching Up

This isn’t a new complaint, but it’s hard to ignore it this year. The Premier League is intense every week. There aren’t many easy games, and squads don’t rotate as much when things are tight. By the time these teams reach the later rounds in Europe, they’re not exactly fresh. Then they run into teams that look just a bit sharper. That’s usually enough at this level.

Betting Didn’t Go the Way People Expected

A lot of people watching football betting odds backed English teams early. Some even went for an all-Premier League final. That looked reasonable at the time. It didn’t take long for those bets to fall apart. Now the focus has shifted. Teams like Bayern and PSG look more reliable at this stage. Even Arsenal, still in it, aren’t being treated like clear favorites going into the next round.

It’s Not a Crisis, But It’s Not Dominance Either

The Premier League isn’t suddenly weak. But this season showed it’s not untouchable either. Spending power, depth, big squads, all of that matters. But when the games pile up and the same players keep getting pushed, it shows up eventually. If Arsenal go out as well, there won’t be any English team in the final. And for a league that’s used to being right there at the end, that says enough on its own.