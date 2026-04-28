Arsenal set to compete with Manchester United for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Arsenal and Manchester United are both expected to be busy in the summer transfer window this season and could chase the same player with Atalanta midfielder Ederson emerging as a mutual destination for the duo, as per Ben Jacobs.

Ederson has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several seasons but could finally make the switch this year with his interested parties prepared to materialise their interest in his services.

He is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, and is one of Serie A’s top box-to-box midfielders. As he enters the final year of his contract in Bergamo, it will be interesting to see how much Le Dea seek for his services during the summer.

Man United would be favourites for Ederson

Between Arsenal and Manchester United, the Red Devils are expected to be firm favourites for Ederson’s signing from Atalanta given that he would be a regular fixture in their team, while the same cannot be said if he joins the Gunners.

Man United are already struggling for depth in the engine room and will need at least one new addition to replace Casemiro, whereas Arsenal have adequate depth and a primary trio has already emerged in Mikel Arteta’s midfield setup.

Ederson would be a great addition to the Manchester United squad. The 26-year-old has a strong work ethic without the ball as he breaks the opponents on the transition with his tackling, interceptions and physical dominance.

With the ball, Ederson can play short passes or even drive forward into the final third, making him the right profile for the Red Devils, who are lacking much quality in the middle of the park with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte also not living up to expectations.