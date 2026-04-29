Xavi Simons to Miss 2026 World Cup After Season-Ending Knee Injury

Xavi Simons, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur and the Netherlands national team, has confirmed he will miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Dutch midfielder was injured during Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 25. In the 63rd minute, Simons was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining damage to his knee. Medical tests subsequently revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), an injury that will sideline him until 2027.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Simons opened up about the pain of losing both his season and the chance to represent his country at the World Cup. “They say life can be cruel… today, that’s exactly how I feel,” Simons wrote. “My season ended abruptly, and I’m still trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken.”

The injury is a significant blow not only to Simons’ career trajectory but to his team’s World Cup preparations. Simons, who made his World Cup debut in 2022, had been a standout performer for the Netherlands, earning 34 caps and establishing himself as one of the team’s most

promising players.

The Netherlands faces a competitive group stage featuring Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia. With Simons unavailable, the team will need to adjust its tactical approach. However, betting sites continue to rate the Netherlands as strong favourites to advance from Group F, indicating confidence in the squad’s overall strength and ability to cope without one of its key players.

For Simons, the road to recovery will be long. The ACL injury requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation, meaning he won’t return to action until well into 2027. Despite the setback, the young midfielder remains hopeful about his future and the possibility of returning stronger than

ever.

“I’ve always wanted to fight for my team, and now that opportunity has been taken away from me,” Simons wrote. “But I’ll work hard every day to come back, stronger and more determined.”

As he begins his rehabilitation, the football world will monitor Simons’ recovery closely,

anticipating his eventual return to the pitch.