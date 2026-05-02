Arsenal
[Teams] Arsenal vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 5 changes
Arsenal take on Fulham at the Emirates Stadium this evening knowing a win will move them six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Arsenal take on Fulham at the Emirates Stadium this evening knowing a win will move them six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. A Julian Alvarez penalty cancelled out a Viktor Gyokeres strike from the spot to leave it with all to play for in the second leg.
However, the focus must now switch to domestic matters as Arsenal continue their quest for the Premier League title. A 1-0 win over Newcastle United moved the Gunners three points clear of Manchester City having played a game more.
With the Cityzens not facing Everton until Monday night, Arsenal have the opportunity to extend their advantage to six points by beating London rivals Fulham this evening.
David Raya continue between the sticks for the Gunners today with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes offering the protection in central defence. Riccardo Calafiori is back in the starting eleven with Piero Hincapie rested at left-back while Ben White keeps his place at right-back in the continued absence of Jurrien Timber.
Martin Zubimendi is also given a breather with Myles Lewis-Skelly handed a rare opportunity to impress in a midfield role. Declan Rice keeps his place in the middle of the park once again but Martin Odegaard is ruled out with a knock so Eberechi Eze is recalled in the attacking midfield role.
Bukayo Saka is back in the Arsenal starting eleven after making a couple of cameo appearances off the bench having recently returned from injury. Noni Madueke makes way for the England international.
Leandro Trossard is also recalled to start on the left-wing meaning Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench. Viktor Gyokeres continues to lead the line up front for Arsenal with Kai Havertz ruled out.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:
Arsenal
Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Hincapié, Nørgaard, Zubimendi, Dowman, Jesus, Martinelli, Madueke
Fulham
Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez.
Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Cuenca, Diop, Cairney, Bobb, King, Muniz, Kusi Asare
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