Liverpool & Man Utd battling over deal to sign Juventus forward Francisco Conceicao

Liverpool are in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Portuguese right winger Francisco Conceição from Juventus next summer, according to Tuttojuve.

While the 23-year-old made a significant impact during his academy days playing for clubs like Sporting and FC Porto, he will always be remembered for his stoppage-time winning goal in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the 2024 European Championship.

The Seleção were on course for an upset in the opening game of their campaign after Czech had taken the lead in the second half before a Robin Hranáč own goal and a 90+2 winner from Conceição secured all points for Roberto Martinez’s side.

He joined Juventus soon after, firstly on loan, before moving permanently last summer from Porto. He has made a total of 79 appearances for the Bianconeri. Although his meagre 11 goals and 13 assists may raise concerns about his output, he makes up for it with 88% successful passes, 33 chances created, and 164 touches in the opponent’s box, indicating his constant threat and ability to create chances.

It’s no surprise his departure has piqued the interest of several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, ahead of next summer.

According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool and Man Utd have expressed interest in Conceição and are set to battle for his signature in the summer.

Battle

For Liverpool, the report adds that the Reds are looking for a winger who can maintain a high level of consistency and view the Portuguese star as a viable option, also potentially to replace Mohamed Salah.

United, on the other hand, view the exciting winger as an ideal option to add more pace and dynamism to their attack next season, according to the report.

Amid interest from both clubs, Tuttojuve reports that Juventus are keen on retaining the Portugal international beyond this season unless they receive a concrete offer from the Premier League duo in the summer.

United came out on top on Sunday when they hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford as Kobbie Mainoo netted the winner in an entertaining 3-2 win over the defending champions.

The win meant the Red Devils have now secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

Both clubs will slug it out again in the transfer window for Conceição’s signature, and it’ll be interesting to see which club submits the most concrete offer to Juventus, who will most likely demand a fee well above his £25m Transfermarkt valuation.