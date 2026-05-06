Man Utd keen on signing Tottenham’s Micky Van de Ven

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van de Ven, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils currently have Lisandro Martínez and Ayden Heaven as options for the LCB position. Moreover, Harry Maguire can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, the Argentinian international has continued to struggle with fitness problems in recent years, while Heaven is still very young and needs time to develop.

Maguire, meanwhile, is set to turn 34 next year and has signed a short-term contract. So, it appears the 20-time English champions have started exploring options to sign a new left-footed centre-back.

Football Insider state that after securing their place in next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are ‘determined’ to bolster their squad and have identified Van de Ven as a key target.

Following Tottenham’s disappointing performances this season, Van de Ven is unhappy in the English capital and has rejected the offer to extend his current contract.

So, the Dutchman might be open to leaving this summer, regardless of whether Roberto De Zerbi’s side stay in the Premier League. They are currently one point ahead of safety.

Van de Ven to Man Utd

However, purchasing Van de Ven would be extremely difficult for Man Utd this summer if Tottenham eventually retain their top-flight status. Spurs usually play hardball to sell their big assets, and considering his existing deal set to run until 2029, they would demand an astronomical fee if they are forced to cash-in.

Van de Ven, valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed centre-back by trait but is also efficient in the left-back position. Although Spurs have endured a dire campaign this season, Van de Ven has displayed promising performances.

In 42 appearances across all competitions, he has made eight goal contributions and kept 11 clean sheets this term. He has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years and has also secured his place in the Netherlands national team.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.