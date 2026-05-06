Liverpool battling with Chelsea & Man Utd for Pietuszewski

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Manchester United over a deal to sign FC Porto star Oskar Pietuszewski, as per a recent Portuguese report.

Since moving to Estadio do Dragao from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok in January, the 17-year-old has enjoyed a promising debut campaign, making five goal contributions in 11 Liga Portugal starts.

Moreover, the youngster has helped his side win the league title. After showing glimpses of his qualities in the Portuguese top-flight, Pietuszewski has already secured his place in the Poland squad.

Now, as per a recent Portuguese report (via TEAMtalk), after being impressed by the youngster’s recent eye-catching performances, Liverpool, Man Utd, and Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing him.

The Reds have been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop this summer. However, having recently joined Porto, Pietuszewski still has a contract until 2029.

So, the Portuguese giants aren’t in any rush to sell him, but he has a £52m release clause in his current contract. Porto don’t want to part ways with him just yet and are planning to hand him a fresh term. They are also looking to increase his release clause.

Therefore, Liverpool, Man Utd, and Chelsea will have to act quickly to seal the deal. Apart from the trio, Manchester City are also showing significant interest in signing him.

Battle

Pietuszewski is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. Moreover, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

The Polish international is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Pietuszewski is a highly talented player who has been compared to Luis Diaz. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Liverpool, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.

Liverpool are said to be planning to reinforce the frontline as Mohamed Salah is set to leave for free this summer, and Hugo Ekitike has been ruled out for several months due to a serious Achilles injury.

On the other hand, Chelsea have started exploring the possibility of reinforcing the frontline, having endured a dire campaign this season. Man Utd also want a new left-winger to support Matheus Cunha.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club, the Merseyside club, or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.