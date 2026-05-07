Chelsea hold talks over summer transfer for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United

Chelsea are set to miss out on the Champions League next season after suffering six consecutive losses in the Premier League, most recently falling to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

With a new manager already set to be appointed sooner rather than later, the Blues could also be in for another massive squad revamp and offensive signings could take precedence once more with last year’s acquisitions not living up to the billing.

Simon Phillips has reported that Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has been of interest to Chelsea, and a meeting between the club’s officials and the player’s agents has already been held.

Gordon has had a very good campaign with Newcastle with 17 goals and five assists in all competitions, but could be on his way out to pursue newer challenges with the Magpies out of contention for the European Cup for next season.

Arsenal may trump Chelsea to Gordon’s signing

Even though Anthony Gordon’s entourage has met with Chelsea, the talks held are likely to have been exploratory rather than anything definitive and one of the other interested parties, Arsenal, might actually have the upper hand for his signing.

One of the reasons Gordon would leave Newcastle United is to play in the Champions League and with Chelsea out of the competition in 2026/27, the Gunners might become his preferred destination off the back of a very exciting project too.

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly give the Englishman a regular position on the left wing over Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, so in terms of his role as well, Arsenal are on the same wavelength as what Chelsea can offer.

Valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt, Gordon’s asking price is likely to be higher given the validity of his Newcastle contract till 2030 and Chelsea’s financial prowess might be the only reason they manage to scupper Arsenal to the player’s signing.