Chelsea
Chelsea hold talks over summer transfer for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United
Chelsea are set to miss out on the Champions League next season after suffering six consecutive losses in the Premier League, most recently falling to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.
With a new manager already set to be appointed sooner rather than later, the Blues could also be in for another massive squad revamp and offensive signings could take precedence once more with last year’s acquisitions not living up to the billing.
Simon Phillips has reported that Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has been of interest to Chelsea, and a meeting between the club’s officials and the player’s agents has already been held.
Gordon has had a very good campaign with Newcastle with 17 goals and five assists in all competitions, but could be on his way out to pursue newer challenges with the Magpies out of contention for the European Cup for next season.
Arsenal may trump Chelsea to Gordon’s signing
Even though Anthony Gordon’s entourage has met with Chelsea, the talks held are likely to have been exploratory rather than anything definitive and one of the other interested parties, Arsenal, might actually have the upper hand for his signing.
One of the reasons Gordon would leave Newcastle United is to play in the Champions League and with Chelsea out of the competition in 2026/27, the Gunners might become his preferred destination off the back of a very exciting project too.
Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly give the Englishman a regular position on the left wing over Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, so in terms of his role as well, Arsenal are on the same wavelength as what Chelsea can offer.
Valued at £52 million on Transfermarkt, Gordon’s asking price is likely to be higher given the validity of his Newcastle contract till 2030 and Chelsea’s financial prowess might be the only reason they manage to scupper Arsenal to the player’s signing.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 31 seconds ago
Chelsea hold talks over summer transfer for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United
Chelsea are set to miss out on the Champions League next season after suffering...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 25 mins ago
Man Utd plot swoop to sign Nottingham Forest’s Murillo
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Murillo, as per Spanish...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 hours ago
Man Utd open talks to sign Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers
Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as...
-
Liverpool/ 11 hours ago
Liverpool readying £70 million offer for Barcelona full back Jules Kounde
Liverpool are in a strong position to play in the Champions League next season...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Arsenal hold ‘positive discussions’ over signing of Tino Livramento
Arsenal are in the Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid in the competition’s...