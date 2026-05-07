Manchester United believe they could sign Cole Palmer for the right money

Manchester United are set to play in the Champions League next season, courtesy of a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend, and one of the key players in their return to European competition has been Bruno Fernandes.

His eight goals and 21 assists in all competitions have made him the club’s top contributor in the final third, but at 31 and amid links to Saudi Arabia every now and then, the club needs to start planning for life after the Portuguese international.

Daily Mail has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Cole Palmer from Chelsea, and remain of the belief that they will be able to get a deal across the line for the right sum in spite of talks suggesting the player will stay in London.

Palmer, however, will not come for cheap as he is valued at £95 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2033, so an extensive share of Man United’s transfer budget could go towards acquiring the Englishman.

Palmer a top quality addition to United’s squad

Chelsea have been in a situation of disarray since Enzo Maresca was sacked in January with Liam Rosenior being relieved of his duties shortly thereafter, and the team also missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

Amidst such a scenario, Cole Palmer could entertain departing the Blues considering he is their best player, on paper at the very least, and it is arguable that his qualities are not leveraged to the best of his abilities.

If Manchester United can sign him, they would be bolstered by a superb player, who has done exceptionally in the Champions League and the Premier League, and can contribute consistently in the final third, much like Bruno Fernandes.

Naturally a number 10, he would be a like-for-like replacement for the Man United talisman and though initially there could be competition between the two, Palmer might continue to play a key role if he joins the Red Devils on their right flank.