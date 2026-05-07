Chelsea
Chelsea interested in signing Darwin Nunez from Al Hilal in the summer
Chelsea will not play in the Champions League next season and as they bid to secure a top five finish in the Premier League in 2026/27, they are likely to invest some more money on rebuilding their squad, particularly the inconsistent offensive department.
Uruguayan source El Observador has reported that the Blues are pondering over a surprise transfer for Al Hilal forward Darwin Nunez, who is believed to have an agreement over departing the Saudi Pro League club in the summer.
Al Hilal are strong contenders for the Saudi Arabian top flight title but Nunez’s role has reduced following Karim Benzema’s arrival in January, with Juventus also believed to be an interested party in his services heading into the transfer window.
He is valued at £20 million on Transfermarkt and has scored nine goals as well as provided five assists in all competitions this season, with Nunez’s recent experience with Liverpool making him a frugal but potentially effective signing for Chelsea.
Nunez a good cost-effective signing
Darwin Nunez ended his career at Liverpool with diminishing returns in the final third but that’s not to say he would not be a success at Chelsea, having shown glimpses of his sky-high qualities at Anfield.
If he was to join the Blues in the summer transfer window, Nunez’s Premier League experience, coupled with the ability to play on the left wing and down the middle of attack would be a huge asset, especially if he can produce consistent returns.
Nunez is aged 26 and still has the best years of his career still to come, and all things considered, he would be a worthy investment for Chelsea if they can acquire him at a nominal price.
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