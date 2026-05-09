Man Utd hold exploratory talks to sign Maxi Araujo



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United have held exploratory talks with Sporting CP over a summer move for left-back Maxi Araujo.

The Red Devils are planning for another big spending spree in the next transfer window, and a new left-back could be signed to compete with Luke Shaw. Patrick Dorgu is the current deputy in the squad, but the Dane has been playing as a winger, given his defensive flaws.

Dorgu could see his career as a forward at United as the club seem determined to bring in another left-back. A Bola claim that Atletico Madrid have recently joined the pursuit of Araujo, who could be signed for around £43 million at the end of the campaign.

However, they are not alone in the race and look set to face fierce competition. Man United are one of the clubs who have held ‘exploratory talks’ with Sporting CP’s sporting director Frederico Varandas over a potential summer deal for the Uruguayan defender.

Top-class

Araujo has built his reputation as one of the best left-backs in the Portuguese top-flight. He is an attack-minded full-back with strong defensive skills. The Uruguayan has made 11 goal contributions from 44 appearances for Sporting CP this term.

The former Toluca graduate has also worked hard defensively. Looking at his Champions League stats, he has won 7 duels per outing with 5 recoveries, 4 tackles and 3 clearances. He has also exhibited a tireless work rate over the course of 90 minutes.

United may see him as a strong competitor to Shaw, who could be on his way out soon. The Englishman will enter the last year of his contract this summer. There is an option for another 12 months, but no renewal talks are planned at the current point.

Hence, Araujo has the platform to prove his credentials and become the regular left-back at United. With Atletico also in the race, United face a stern challenge and may have to make an early approach to secure his signature ahead of the La Liga giants.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest but have the left-back position well covered. The Gunners have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly for the role, while Chelsea have Marc Cucurella and Jorrel Hato.