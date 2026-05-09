Manchester United’s backline has been a liability for the best part of two years. Under Ruben Amorim, the club used 25 different central defensive partnerships in the Premier League – eight more than any other side during his tenure.

Michael Carrick has steadied the ship since taking charge in January, but the underlying problems remain. Recruitment will define whether United can sustain their top-four push or slide back into mediocrity.

Fans have spent months nervously refreshing transfer feeds between things like the JustCasino-Bonus, though nothing quite matches the gamble INEOS have taken on the squad.

The Damage Under Amorim

The numbers were damning. Seventy-two league goals conceded. A clean sheet ratio of just 14.9 percent. A goals-against average of 1.53 per match – worse than any United manager in Premier League history.

The back-three system he imported from Sporting never translated. Leny Yoro, still only 19, showed glimpses of his ability but missed stretches through a foot injury.

Lisandro Martinez returned from his cruciate ligament rehab only to pick up another knock in February. Luke Shaw’s body continued to betray him. Harry Maguire, publicly criticised and frozen out by Amorim, spent months watching from the bench.

Carrick’s Immediate Impact

Carrick’s first move was to scrap the three-at-the-back experiment and revert to a flat back four. Two sitting midfielders completed the new shape. The effect was immediate.

Maguire came straight back in and told TNT Sports that “more comfortable defending the box” was the biggest change he noticed. United conceded roughly a goal per game across Carrick’s opening six matches – a significant drop from 1.5 under Amorim. They won five of them.

Why Short-Term Fixes Won’t Last

Carrick knows short-term fixes built the current run. Maguire turns 33 in March. Martinez’s injury history is a genuine concern.

Yoro has enormous talent but cannot be the sole long-term answer at centre-back. United need at least one proven, durable defender come summer.

The Transfer Shortlist

Marc Guehi has been the most talked-about name, but the latter went to the local rivals City. The Crystal Palace captain’s contract situation made him one of the most coveted defenders in Europe heading into 2026. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have all been linked.

According to the official Premier League website, only three ever-present sides conceded more goals than United’s 72 during Amorim’s time.

Jarrad Branthwaite at Everton is another name on the radar. He would cost north of 70 million pounds given the Toffees’ asking price. Branthwaite was one of the best young centre-backs in England last season when fit, though a groin injury raises questions about long-term durability.

Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen offers a different profile: strong in the air, excellent in a back four, and experienced in knockout European football. He was a mainstay in the Leverkusen side that went unbeaten through the entire 2023-24 Bundesliga season. At 26, Tapsoba is entering his peak years.

The Summer Window Is Make or Break

United stayed quiet in January and chose not to panic-buy when no long-term targets were available. That restraint was sensible. But the summer window cannot follow the same pattern.

Carrick has earned the right to shape the squad, and centre-back must be the priority. A partnership of Yoro and one elite senior signing – Guehi or Tapsoba – could give United the defensive spine they have been missing since the days of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

Get it wrong again, and all the progress under Carrick will unravel before next Christmas.