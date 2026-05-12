Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Maxi Araujo transfer

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all had very contrasting seasons in the Premier League, although the common theme is likely to be that they will all be investing a decent chunk of money during the summer transfer window.

Portuguese source A Bola has reported that the English trio are all interested in signing Sporting Lisbon left back Maxi Araujo, who has emerged as one of Europe’s best players in his position.

Sporting will insist that any interested party pays his £69 million release clause in order to drive away the 26-year-old’s suitors although the Premier League sides have not been deterred by the asking price and could tussle for a quality signing.

Man United would be favourites for Araujo

Between Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, it is hard to look past the Red Devils as the preferred destination for Maxi Araujo, whose key requirement in choosing his next club would be regular playing time.

Manchester United are already on the lookout for a left back to replace Luke Shaw and with Patrick Dorgu also struggling with injuries, Araujo will have the best shot at playing first team football regularly with the Red Devils.

Unlike Chelsea and Spurs, they will also be playing in the Champions League next season and that could be another key reason why the player opts in favour of heading to Old Trafford instead of elsewhere in the league.

Having said that, a willingness to match his price tag will also be a factor as Chelsea already have Marc Cucurella to play regularly at left back, whereas Spurs also have Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence, and may not have the capacity to spend on Araujo as they potentially survive a relegation-threatening season.

Man United seem best placed to tick all the boxes as far as materialising interest in Maxi Araujo is concerned and therefore, it is fair to believe they are comfortable favourites to secure his services in the summer.