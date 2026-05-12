Liverpool eyeing summer transfer for Bradley Barcola with player also keen on move

Liverpool will look to rebuild their offensive department during the summer transfer window, and are believed to have reignited interest in a player they were keen on signing last year as well.

French outlet Le10 Sport has reported that the Reds are still pondering over the signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, and this time, the winger is himself thought to be ‘extremely keen’ on heading to Anfield.

He has been on Liverpool’s wish-list since last year but remained put in Paris for another season hoping to play more often, but that has not been the case and it is expected that Barcola will be leaving Parc des Princes after the World Cup.

In spite of playing a secondary role at PSG for much of the year, he has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions. He is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt, so Liverpool could acquire him for a reasonable transfer fee.

Barcola will be a key fixture at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has been very underwhelming on the left wing for Liverpool this season and although he has had Arne Slot’s fate for much of the season, it would be a surprise if he begins 2026/27 as an unprecedented option in the squad.

Bradley Barcola has all that it takes to usurp him. He is a goal threat in the final third, thanks to his intelligent decision-making and positioning, but with the ball at his feet, the Frenchman is an excellent dribbler, leveraging his pace well in one-on-one plays.

Without possession, Barcola works hard to press in the final third and also tracks back to regain the ball, which will make him a major asset for Liverpool. At 23, he still has the lion’s share of his career ahead and promises to be a great long-term signing.

It will be interesting to see how much his asking price is, but if there is a mutual keenness between Barcola and Liverpool, the Reds might want to get a deal across the line as waiting for the World Cup to end may be a risky proposition given that the player’s price tag could increase if he has a fruitful tournament in the summer.