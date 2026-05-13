Manchester United target Mateus Fernandes slapped with £84 million price tag

Manchester United will look to sign a midfielder during the summer transfer window with Casemiro set to leave the club and possibly Manuel Ugarte also following suit after failing to impress over the recent months.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes has emerged as a target for the Red Devils, who would need to pay £84 million to get a transfer over the line for him.

West Ham are battling relegation and if they end up going down to the Championship for next season, they would be compelled to reduce Fernandes’ price tag, in which case United would be able to snap him up for a lower price.

Fernandes a terrific signing for United

Even though West Ham United have had their shortcomings in the Premier League this season which might culminate in their relegation, Mateus Fernandes has been one of the handful of players that have stood out at the London Stadium.

He has a powerful presence in midfield, with a strong work-rate without the ball. The 21-year-old presses excellently, blocks passing lanes with an intelligent reading of the game and can also impose himself physically against his opposition.

Fernandes is a key player in possession as well. He can control the ball under pressure, dictate play from deeper-lying areas of the pitch and produce line-breaking passes, all of which attributes Man United would value in a central midfielder.

Should West Ham get relegated, his acquisition would become simpler for United given the potential drop in asking price and the Red Devils could look to get a deal for Mateus Fernandes over the line before the World Cup to ensure they land him ahead of other suitors.