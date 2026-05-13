Man Utd ‘weighing up’ an ambitious swoop to sign Valverde

Manchester United are reportedly ‘weighing up’ an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as per the Mirror.

The 27-year-old joined Los Blancos from Uruguayan side Peñarol back in 2016 and was initially assigned to their reserve team, Castilla. He joined Deportivo La Coruña on loan the following year to play regularly and develop his career.

Upon returning from loan, Valverde made his first-team debut for Real Madrid in 2018. He initially played as a rotational option before establishing himself as a key starter in recent years.

The Uruguayan international has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the years, winning three La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous other major cup competitions.

Although Real Madrid have displayed inconsistent performances this season, Valverde has showcased his qualities, scoring nine goals and registering 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Now, the Mirror state that Real Madrid hierarchy are furious with Valverde following his recent training ground bust-up with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Spanish giants’ senior bosses have sided with the Frenchman and are open to cashing-in on Valverde. So, Man Utd are ‘weighing up’ an ambitious swoop to sign the South American by taking advantage of his current situation.

Valverde to Man Utd

Man Utd are keen on reinforcing the midfield department with two new players and have identified Tchouameni as a serious option alongside Valverde. However, the former AS Monaco star is reluctant to leave the Spanish capital following the club’s recent support.

Moreover, the 20-time English champions have shortlisted Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton as potential options.

With Valverde’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Real Madrid are in a strong position to demand a huge fee to sell him, with the player valued at around £104m by Transfermarkt.

Valverde is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the right flank and right-back positions if needed.

The South American is one of the best midfielders in the world and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.