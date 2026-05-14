Manchester United make Morgan Rogers ‘number one’ target for the summer

Manchester United have secured passage into the Champions League for next season and with Michael Carrick now the favourite to take up the managerial role at Old Trafford beyond the ongoing campaign, work is underway to rebuild the squad.

GiveMeSport has reported that the Red Devils have identified Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as their ‘number one’ target for the summer transfer window with the player expected to leave the club for greener pastures having played superbly for the Clarets.

In the ongoing season, Rogers has scored nine goals and provided six assists in all competitions with a silverware-laden end to the season very much on the cards as Aston Villa find themselves in the Europa League final.

United might face competition for the English international, who has been linked with Chelsea in recent months, but Champions League football might be a huge driver in their favour. Rogers will cost on the higher side, and is valued at £70 million.

Rogers the perfect signing for United

Morgan Rogers is one of the Premier League’s best attacking midfielders with an eye for goal and intelligent work-rate to create chances as well as to win the ball. One of his key selling points is the ability to play on both wings too.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, the 24-year-old would be the ideal signing for them given that they need a number 10 sooner or later to replace Bruno Fernandes, but also require depth on both the flanks.

Rogers could be used on the left ahead of Matheus Cunha given his strong defensive work without the ball, and interchangeably with Bryan Mbeumo as well on the right flank given that he can drift inwards and play closer to the striker and be a goal threat.

Even though his asking price might exceed his £70 million valuation on Transfermarkt, Rogers ticks all boxes that United need in a player capable of playing higher up the pitch and his proven experience in the Premier League makes him the ideal signing.