Man Utd reignite interest in signing Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to TEAMtalk.

Following his influential role in helping Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League, it quickly became clear that a summer transfer elsewhere was likely for the highly rated youngster.

Similar to the pathway taken by his older brother Jude, securing regular minutes at the highest level was viewed as essential for his long-term development, and Dortmund was seen as a good choice for the youngster amid reported interest from several clubs, including Man Utd.

Although the 20-year-old initially found life in the Bundesliga difficult after moving to the Signal Iduna Park, his performances have improved significantly under Niko Kovač, making him a regular in midfield.

He has now started 18 of Dortmund’s last 20 matches and has established himself as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Man Utd have set their sights on Bellingham as a possible option to reinforce their midfield next summer.

Before joining Dortmund last summer, the towering 6ft 3in midfielder was a subject of keen interest from the 20-time English champions, who have now reignited their interest in signing him when the transfer window opens, according to the report.

United target Bellingham swoop

The report adds that the Red Devils are looking to sign at least two new midfielders and have now shortlisted Bellingham among a long list of targets that includes Ederson, Carlos Baleba, Elliott Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Noah Sadiki, Matheus Fernandes, Alex Scott, Angelo Stiller, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde.

However, United are set to face a fierce battle in the race to sign Bellingham, as TEAMtalk adds that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are also keen on the Englishman ahead of next summer.

With Casemiro set to leave and significant midfield restructuring anticipated, Bellingham’s performances in the second half of the season suggest he fits the exact profile United should be pursuing.

The 20-year-old, who will likely cost well above his £25m Transfermarkt valuation, combines physicality with technical quality and composure on the ball.

A future midfield partnership involving Bellingham and Kobbie Mainoo would also align with the direction INEOS appears to be steering the club towards: signing younger, more energetic, high-quality players capable of leading the club back to its former glory.