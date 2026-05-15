Man Utd plan to launch swoop to sign Elliot Anderson

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson next summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

Anderson’s performances in the Premier League over the past few seasons have made him a target for several clubs. He is expected to become one of the most sought-after midfielders once the summer market opens.

Since joining Forest from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024, he has developed into one of the standout performers in England. His displays were instrumental in helping the Tricky Trees secure a historic European qualification last season.

After a disappointing start to the season, the 23-year-old has been a key part of the club’s resurgence under Victor Pereira, playing a crucial role in their European run, which saw them reach the Europa League quarter-finals, and, most crucially, in their survival of relegation.

Despite securing their top-flight status, there’s an expectation that some of their best players, like Anderson, could depart the club amid keen interest from several Champions League-bound clubs ahead of the summer.

One of the clubs looking to sign Anderson is Man Utd, according to GIVEMESPORT, which reports that the 20-time English champions are planning to launch an ambitious swoop to sign him in the summer.

Audacious swoop

The Red Devils boss, Michael Carrick, is keen on adding two new midfielders to his squad and has made Anderson the ‘priority’ target, according to the report.

However, a deal won’t be easy, as the report adds that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will likely demand offers in excess of £100m for the England international, who is also of keen interest to Manchester City.

Anderson has won a sky-high 275 duels in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in the Premier League and 57 more than Everton’s James Tarkowski in second place.

His 3,155 touches this season are also the most of any player in the league and 40 more than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk in second place, an indication of suitability for possession-based sides.

He also has the highest rating of any outfield player for most recoveries won this season, with 291 recoveries made and a 7.31 rating, despite it being a large, goalkeeper-dominated metric, according to StatMuse.

With Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season now confirmed, Anderson’s statistics this campaign suggest he would be a significant addition to United’s midfield to replace the Brazilian at Old Trafford next season.