Wirtz replaces Ngumoha: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa

Liverpool face Aston Villa at 20:00 local time tonight on matchday 37 of the Premier League at Villa Park in what will be their final away outing of the season, as the Reds look to cement fourth spot in the table.

Arne Slot’s men have been winless in their last two matches against Chelsea and Manchester United, but will look to end the season strongly. Here is how the team could line-up versus the Clarets.

Goalkeeper – Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to retain his place in goal for the away team.

Defenders – Curtis Jones has played right back on a number of occasions this season and could do the same this time around, while Milos Kerkez might also be preferred on the left side of the back four ahead of Andy Robertson. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are expected to round off the backline for Liverpool.

Wirtz to play on the left wing

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will be the favourites to play alongside one another in the double pivot yet again, whereas Dominik Szoboszlai, arguably Liverpool’s best player this season, could be the number 10.

Jeremie Frimpong might be entrusted with a role higher up the pitch on the right wing, while £100 million summer signing, Florian Wirtz, could play on the left flank.

Forward – Cody Gakpo could lead the line for the visitors with Alexander Isak unlikely to be risked from the first whistle.

Here is how the Liverpool side might look on paper.