Liverpool to launch ‘massive’ bid to sign Francisco Trincao

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to launch a ‘massive’ proposal to sign Sporting CP star Francisco Trincao, as per a recent Portuguese report.

After appointing Andoni Iraola as the new manager, the Reds have purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna to reinforce the flanks. However, it appears the Merseyside club are planning to add more reinforcements to this area before the start of next season.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Rio Ngumoha, excluding Muñoz, as options to deploy on the flanks.

However, Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop. On the other hand, Chiesa struggled to find regular game time under former manager Arne Slot. Gakpo, meanwhile, displayed inconsistent performances last term.

The Merseyside club have reportedly identified RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande as the primary target to replace Salah and have already seen their opening £87m proposal rejected by the German side.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are planning to return with an improved proposal, with Leipzig wanting around £104m to sell him, and his existing deal is set to run until 2030.

Therefore, purchasing the Ivory Coast international won’t be straightforward for Liverpool, with Paris Saint-Germain keen on securing his services as well.

Trincao to Liverpool

As per a recent Portuguese report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool have identified Trincao as a serious option in-case they fail to purchase Diomande.

Trincao’s super agent, Jorge Mendes, has even assured the player and Sporting that Liverpool will launch a formal proposal worth close to his £51m release clause. However, the Reds haven’t made a move yet.

The 26-year-old is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also efficient in the creative midfield position. He has showcased his productivity at Jose Alvalade Stadium in recent years, scoring 11 goals and registering 15 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in Portugal’s World Cup squad. The 26-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Iraola’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.