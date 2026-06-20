Tottenham join Liverpool in the race to sign Adam Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per TEAMtalk.

After helping the Lilywhites avoid relegation on the final day last term, Roberto De Zerbi is keen on overhauling the squad this summer to turn the situation around.

The Italian boss has prioritised revamping the backline, and Spurs have purchased Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion after signing Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi as free agents.

Now, Tottenham are seemingly shifting their focus to upgrading the engine room following Yves Bissouma’s departure as a free agent. They have been linked with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in recent times.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are considering purchasing three new midfielders and could make João Palhinha’s loan deal permanent. Moreover, Spurs have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Wharton.

The Reds are showing a serious interest in purchasing the Englishman, while Manchester United hold a long-standing interest in him. However, the North London club are ‘prepared to make a serious push’ to finalise the operation by defeating other clubs in this race.

De Zerbi is a ‘huge admirer’ of the 22-year-old as the Italian boss believes the midfielder’s technical quality, composure in possession, and ability to dictate play would be ideal for his possession-based system.

Battle

Wharton is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, Crystal Palace aren’t in any rush to sell him and want a ‘substantial fee’.

Wharton is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He has enjoyed great success at Selhurst Park over the last few years, winning the Conference League, FA Cup, and Community Shield.

With Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister linked with a move away, Liverpool are reportedly planning to refresh the midfield department this summer.

The youngster is a Premier League-proven player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure Wharton away from Selhurst Park by defeating the Merseyside club in this race.