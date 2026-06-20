Man Utd want to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga



According to Spanish journalist Miguel Serrano, Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

The Red Devils have already reached a verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign midfielder Ederson, but they are in the transfer market for another top-class midfielder. West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandez is the obvious target for the Mancunian giants, but they are reluctant to meet the £80 million valuation for the Portuguese.

Serrano has now revealed that Man United are also keen on landing Camavinga from Madrid. The Frenchman has been told to secure a new challenge away from the Bernabeu with the club eyeing a new midfielder for manager Jose Mourinho. Camavinga does not wish to leave and plans to speak with Mourinho in pre-season first before considering his options.

Serrano adds that Camavinga would prefer joining a ‘Big Six’ Premier League club this summer aside from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. United seem most interested in landing the Frenchman. Madrid are poised to demand £52 million for the talented 23-year-old, but United may seek a discount on the reported price tag.

Alternative

Fernandes has been earmarked as United’s marquee midfield signing but the price tag is proving a stumbling block. United plan to hold further talks with West Ham to try and bring down the overall valuation for the Portuguese midfielder.

If they can’t find a breakthrough in the coming days, the focus could shift to landing Camavinga. The Frenchman is reluctant to leave Madrid at the moment, but could ultimately move on with the La Liga giants planning for another midfield recruit.

Camavinga has vast European experience with big-game pedigree which sets him apart from Fernandes. He did not have the best of seasons with Madrid last term and found himself regularly on the bench during the back end of the campaign.

Despite this, he has immense potential at the age of 23 and would be a fantastic acquisition. The former Rennes graduate can play as a defensive or central midfielder. He has excellent ball-playing attributes and rarely gives away possession.

His tireless work rate and high pressing are among his strengths too. If West Ham continue to stand firm on their price tag for Fernandes, United should quickly move on and land Camavinga, though they could face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Premier League duo are also aiming for a marquee midfield addition and Camavinga would be a statement signing for them too. United need to make a quick decision as Madrid seem prepared to consider a quick sale of the Frenchman.