Arsenal prepared to pay £69m to sign Bradley Barcola



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are preparing a £69 million bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola this summer.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their left wing department ahead of next season. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the regular specialists, but the duo could leave with their contracts expiring next year.

It is now revealed that Arsenal are weighing up a £69 million offer for Barcola, who is said to be frustrated at PSG. The Frenchman is disappointed after starting on the bench in the Champions League final last month.

Mikel Arteta’s side seem prepared to bring him to the Premier League, but their valuation is less than PSG’s £87 million price tag. The Gunners could also face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for Barcola’s services.

Winger choice

Arsenal are poised to reinforce the left wing with a marquee acquisition. Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has been heavily linked in recent days, and it has emerged that the Gunners could spend £85 million on the Englishman.

The 23-year-old, who made 26 goal contributions for the Villans last campaign, is prepared to listen to what the Gunners can offer, and a deal could prove costlier with Unai Emery’s side back in the Champions League next term.

We believe Rogers is the prime priority for the Premier League champions. Barcola is probably the alternative on their transfer wishlist. The Frenchman is equally gifted with fantastic pace and dribbling skills, and can comfortably operate on the left or right wing.

Barcola, 23, registered a stunning 42 goal contributions for the Champions League holders in 2024/25, but his numbers dropped down to 20 last term. It was partly influenced by the fierce competition from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue on either flank.

The Lyon graduate found himself as a regular substitute in the knockout stage of the Champions League, and he may ideally want to move on to a club, where he has assured minutes from the starting XI from his preferred left wing position.

It is left to be seen whether Arsenal pursue a deal for the Frenchman or opt for Rogers. The latter has vast Premier League experience and could seamlessly fit into the left wing position where he has played the majority of his career.