Arsenal receive boost to sign Tottenham target Sandro Tonali

Arsenal have received a huge boost to trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, as per a recent report.

Since moving to St James’ Park from AC Milan, the 26-year-old has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. He helped his side win the Carabao Cup last year, ending the Magpies’ seven-decade trophy drought.

However, the Italian is said to be keen on leaving Newcastle this summer to take the next step in his career, although his existing deal is set to run until 2029.

The Gunners are reportedly considering upgrading the engine room and have identified Tonali as a serious option. But the Lilywhites have also expressed their interest in purchasing him.

Now, as per a recent report (via Givemesport), although Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has held positive talks with the player over this deal, he would prefer a move to Arsenal if Tottenham and the Gunners eventually manage to agree on a deal in principle with Newcastle.

Still, Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that De Zerbi’s side are confident of purchasing Tonali by defeating the Emirates club in this race.

The Tyneside club have no intention of letting him leave for cheap and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head.

Battle

Tonali is comfortable playing in the box-to-box and deep-lying playmaker positions. He is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Newcastle star is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently have Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino as options to deploy in the midfield department. However, the Dane struggled to find regular game time last term.

On the other hand, having endured a dire campaign last season, Tottenham are planning to overhaul the squad this summer to turn the situation around.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham eventually manage to secure Tonali’s services.