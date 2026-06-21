Chelsea showing ‘serious’ interest in Marco Palestra

Chelsea are showing a ‘serious’ interest in signing highly rated Italian fullback Marco Palestra from Atalanta this summer, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione.

Palestra has established himself as one of the brightest young fullbacks in both Serie A and European football following a breakthrough campaign last season, and is now expected to cost above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation.

Initially arriving at Cagliari on loan as cover for Gabriel Zappa, the move quickly evolved into a much bigger opportunity. The 20-year-old earned a regular place in the starting XI, featuring in 37 of the club’s 38 league matches under Fabio Pisacane and playing a pivotal role in their survival, with Cagliari finishing nine points above the relegation zone.

That form didn’t go unnoticed at the international level either. Gennaro Gattuso handed him a place in the Italy squad during the March break, and he duly made his debut across the World Cup play-off ties against Northern Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Having now proven himself at both club and international levels, Palestra is expected to be the subject of considerable interest this summer.

Now, having been linked with a move for the youngster in recent weeks, Luca Cerchione confirms that Chelsea indeed have a ‘serious’ interest in signing Palestra this summer.

‘Serious’ option

The Blues are exploring a move for a new left-back, and despite the 21-year-old being a natural right-back, they believe he can adapt seamlessly to the left position due to his versatility, according to the Italian journalist.

However, while Palestra is giving preference to Inter Milan, Chelsea are looking to trump the Italian champions in the race to sign him, having made contact with his entourage to discuss his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge, Cerchione adds.

A major reason the Italian is viewed as such an attractive target is his proficiency with both feet, which gives him the flexibility to perform effectively on either flank.

His defensive numbers from last season further underline his quality. Palestra averaged 7.24 duels won per match and finished the campaign with an impressive 248 duels won overall, a figure that surpassed João Pedro’s 186, the highest total recorded by any Chelsea player last season, by 62.

The 21-year-old is equally efficient in possession. His 85.1% pass-completion rate and 70 successful dribbles highlight his composure on the ball and his ability to advance play, traits that align well with the demands of Xabi Alonso’s system.