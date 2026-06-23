Chelsea make contact to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus

Chelsea have made formal contact with Juventus over the transfer of Italian fullback Andrea Cambiaso to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Sportmediaset.

After a disappointing 2025-26 season, Chelsea are already preparing to strengthen several areas of the squad this summer

One of the positions the club are looking to reinforce is their defence, particularly the left-back position. The move is further accelerated by Marc Cucurella’s permanent exit to Real Madrid.

The club have already reached an agreement to sign versatile Argentine starlet Valentin Barco from Strasbourg, although it’s still not certain he’ll play at left back after he spent most of last season playing in midfield.

Hence, the club are now pursuing natural left-back options, with reports via Football Talk revealing that Xabi Alonso has identified Juventus’ Cambiaso as a replacement for Cucurella.

It appears the club are now stepping up their efforts, as Sportmediaset reports that Chelsea have made initial contact with Juventus to discuss his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Juventus need to make sales to comply with UEFA financial regulations and have thus placed a £34m valuation on the Italian international amid interest from the Blues, as per the report.

Cambiaso to Chelsea

However, Sportmediaset reports a valuation gap, and discussions are ongoing with the London club, who are only willing to offer £21m, with bonuses potentially rising to £25m.

One of the attributes that make the Italian international such an attractive target is his ability to use both feet effectively, allowing him to play comfortably on either flank.

While 79 of his appearances for Juventus have come on the left flank, he has also demonstrated he can be just as effective on the opposite side, and it’s no surprise former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri describes him as a ‘technically very good’ player.

With Alonso expected to alternate between a back four and a back three at Chelsea next season, Cambiaso, whose qualities are ‘similar to Paolo Maldini’ according to AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti, could prove to be a valuable asset, particularly because his attacking instincts are well-suited to a wing-back role.

Jorrel Hato is widely expected to become Chelsea’s first-choice left-back next season. Still, Cambiaso would provide strong competition for that position, while his ability to operate effectively as a wing-back would offer additional tactical flexibility.