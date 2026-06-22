Chelsea
Chelsea keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall in the summer
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez remains linked with a move to Real Madrid and if it was to materialise in this summer’s transfer window, the Blues would have a big gap to fill considering the Argentine’s importance in their squad.
Graeme Bailey has reported that Chelsea are now interested in signing Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their engine room, with a transfer likely to happen prior to the start of next season.
Bergvall is expected to depart Spurs to play more often and Chelsea have emerged as a potential destination. He is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt, although it remains to be seen how much the Lilywhites will seek to sell the 20-year-old.
Bergvall a decent addition for Chelsea
Lucas Bergvall has a high potential, and his adaptability combined with experience in the Premier League does not make Chelsea’s interest in him a huge surprise, especially as his age makes him an ideal fit in their transfer policy too.
His work-rate as a box-to-box midfielder is particularly impressive as the Swedish international can drive into the final third thanks to his close control and dribbling, while without the ball, he positions himself intelligently to tackle and intercept.
From Chelsea’s perspective, he would be a decent long-term investment but not a player they can throw into the starting eleven immediately considering his lack of experience, especially as they eye a much stronger 2026/27 season than last year.
Bergvall is currently playing the World Cup with Sweden, but his future could be resolved soon after his commitment with his national team comes to an end, and him signing for Chelsea remains a strong possibility in the summer.
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