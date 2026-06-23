Liverpool join Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha

Liverpool are expected to rebuild their squad during the summer transfer window as Andoni Iraola prepares for his first season in charge of the Reds, and amongst several positions on the pitch, the addition of depth and quality in midfield will be vital.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Liverpool are considering a summer transfer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is having an impressive World Cup with Germany having scored and assisted in their only game of the tournament so far.

Manchester United are also keen on signing the 25-year-old from the Bundesliga giants, whereas from elsewhere, Real Madrid are believed to be keeping tabs on him. Nmecha’s asking price is set at £100 million as Dortmund look to make the most of his sale.

Nmecha a brilliant addition at Liverpool

If Liverpool are able to sign Felix Nmecha, they would have bolstered their squad with an excellent box-to-box midfielder and a player who would be a significant coup in spite of Alexis Mac Allister’s and Ryan Gravenberch’s sky-high qualities in deeper roles.

Nmecha is an excellent player, who is resistant to pressure, holds the ball nicely and can drive from defence into the final third thanks to his physique. He also has a decent shot from range, breaks the lines well and has a towering aerial presence.

Given the need for a quality midfielder, Liverpool may be willing to match Borussia Dortmund’s asking price, but the same cannot be said about Manchester United, who have already signed Ederson, pending official confirmation, and may now focus on other areas of their squad.

It will be interesting to see how Nmecha continues to perform at the World Cup after a strong season with Dortmund, and if indeed Liverpool are convinced enough to pay a nine-figure sum for his signing during the summer transfer window.