Man Utd have made enquiry for Eduardo Camavinga



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United have made contact with Real Madrid regarding a possible deal for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for midfield reinforcements. They have already secured a verbal agreement to land Atalanta’s Ederson, and are eyeing at least another marquee acquisition.

West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes has been earmarked as the next target, but Man United have no plans of meeting the Hammers’ £80 million valuation to sign the Portugal international.

This could urge them to pursue an alternative and Sport claim that the Red Devils have already made contact with Madrid regarding the availability of the Frenchman. Los Blancos seem prepared to sell him for £52 million.

However, a deal does not appear straightforward with the former Rennes graduate having no desire to leave the La Liga giants. The 23-year-old is determined to continue with the club next term.

Difficult deal

United have already sealed a verbal agreement to land Ederson. The Brazilian can operate as a defensive or holding midfielder, but United may want a strong competitor to the Atalanta man.

The club are set to lose Casemiro when his contract expires at the end of June. Manuel Ugarte could leave the club too, having failed to meet expectations since he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain.

Camavinga would be a fine acquisition for the Red Devils. The Frenchman averaged just over 50 minutes per league appearance for Madrid last term, but was still impressive with his statistics.

He completed 92% of his passes and won 63% of his overall duels. Camavinga also won an impressive 2 tackles per game with 3 recoveries. He lost possession on less than 5 occasions per outing.

As things stand, United may struggle to convince him into a transfer due to his stance to stay put.

However, the situation could change as the transfer window progresses, given Madrid are widely planning to pursue a marquee central midfielder for manager Jose Mourinho for next season.

With the lack of regular playing time, Camavinga could eventually depart. He lost his national team spot with France before the World Cup and will need consistent minutes to make a comeback.

Camavinga would be a top-class acquisition for the Red Devils, but a formal approach could still depend on what happens with Fernandes. If the latter is signed, they may not pursue another midfielder.