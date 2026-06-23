Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni this summer, according to Fichajes.

After arriving at Madrid from French outfit Monaco in 2022, Tchouaméni has established himself as one of the club’s most important players, making 195 appearances while helping secure several domestic, European and intercontinental honours.

His importance extends to the international stage as well, where he has become a regular fixture for France, lifting the UEFA Nations League and earning selection in Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He was a constant presence in the centre of the pitch, missing only five of Real Madrid’s 38 La Liga matches during the recently completed season.

Such a level of consistency will inevitably drive interest, and it’s no surprise that Fichajes reports that Chelsea are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Tchouaméni this summer.

The Blues’ new manager, Xabi Alonso, has approved the signing of the Frenchman, and the club are now planning to launch a swoop to complete the deal, according to the report.

Having previously worked with Tchouaméni during his short stint at Madrid, Fichajes adds that Alonso admires the 26-year-old and envisages him as a midfield partner to Moisés Caicedo, building a more physical and technical midfield capable of challenging for titles.

‘Top priority’

Chelsea have now made him their ‘top priority’ for the summer and are already acting swiftly by holding talks with Madrid, who have placed a £69m valuation on the 6ft 2in midfielder, according to the Spanish outlet.

The four years since Tchouaméni’s arrival in the Spanish capital have seen him develop into one of the most complete defensive midfielders not only in LaLiga but across the whole of Europe.

His strengths are not confined to defensive work, such as interceptions and ball-winning. The Frenchman also offers a significant attacking threat, with a thunderous long-range shot and commanding aerial presence, making him a consistent set-piece threat at the other end of the pitch.

Earlier in his Madrid career, his passing was not a particular strength, but that has changed considerably. A 91.5% pass completion rate and 25 chances created last season tell the story of a player who has added creativity to his game, rounding out what is now a remarkably well-developed all-around profile.

With over 300 top-flight appearances and several pieces of silverware won on the biggest stages at just 26, Tchouaméni would be an ideal profile to bring the much-needed stability and experience to Chelsea’s midfield.