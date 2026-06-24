Liverpool join Manchester United in the race for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes

Liverpool have not made any new signings this summer but with Andoni Iraola’s appointment as their head coach confirmed, it might only be a matter of time before the club starts making inroads in the transfer market.

Football Insider has reported that West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes has emerged as a target for Liverpool. The Portuguese is in demand after the Hammers’ relegation and is also wanted by Manchester United.

West Ham are practically resigned to losing some of their top players in the summer transfer window having dropped to the Championship, but are demanding a lofty £80 million fee to part company with Fernandes.

Liverpool strong contenders for Fernandes

Manchester United have kept tabs on Mateus Fernandes since the last few weeks but having secured a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, it remains to be seen if they are willing to spend £80 million for a very similar profile.

In addition to the Red Devils, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for the player but with the Lilywhites not playing in any European competition next season, Liverpool might have the upper hand over both their domestic rivals.

Mateus Fernandes promises to be an exceptional signing for the Red Devils, who are in need of an energetic, line-breaking midfielder in their engine room. The 21-year-old is also a long-term option and has a very high potential.

He also does a good job to support defensively and is a solid replacement for Alexis Mac Allister, whose form over the last year or so has not been consistent, and is consequently fitting the bill for exactly the kind of player Liverpool and Andoni Iraola need.