Chelsea step up transfer attempt for Mike Maignan with goalkeeper open to move

Chelsea are expected to carry out a holistic squad rebuild in the summer transfer window, and with Xabi Alonso expected to have a strong say in new signings this year, it is expected that he will bring in a few experienced players to complement a young crop.

According to Milan News 24, the Blues have emerged as a potential landing spot for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as they look for a high quality option in between the sticks having been left unimpressed by Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez.

It is believed that Maignan, who was linked with Chelsea last year as well, is open to a new challenge this time around. He is valued at only £15 million on Transfermarkt, and aged 30, it is unlikely that his signing will cost much more than that.

Maignan a key signing for Chelsea

Xabi Alonso certainly needs better quality and depth in his defensive department, and Mike Maignan’s signing to fill the goalkeeper’s position is a step in the right direction prior to the start of next season.

Mike Maignan is an excellent goalkeeper, with impressive reflexes and the ability to read the game brilliantly. He is comfortable coming off his line and handles the ball safely, therefore promising to be a good upgrade over Chelsea’s current options.

The French international is also a good leader, known for keeping the defence organised, and plays accurate long balls from the back. As a result, he has all that it takes to be a key part of Alonso’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

Given that Chelsea came close to signing Maignan in 2025, personal terms are unlikely to be an issue this time around and AC Milan’s asking price, although yet to be determined, could be well within the Blues’ budget.