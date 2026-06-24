Chelsea and Liverpool competing with Manchester United to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga

No big signing has arrived in the Premier League so far but that could very possibly change soon as a number of clubs are interested in strengthening their squad and have been linked with some of Europe’s top players.

Spanish source Sport has reported that Chelsea and Liverpool have now entered the mix to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, joining Manchester United, who have already kept tabs on the player in the recent past.

According to the source, Madrid are prepared to sell the French international for £52 million as they look to free up space in their squad and also raise money to fund Enzo Fernandez’s signing from Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window.

Camavinga a solid addition to the PL

Eduardo Camavinga would be a brilliant acquisition for Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United. One of the world’s best box-to-box midfielders, he is even a handy left back and is comfortable playing in a number of different roles in the engine room.

For the time being, he is not interested in leaving Real Madrid but in case Jose Mourinho explicitly excludes him from his plans at the Bernabeu, Camavinga would have little choice but to find himself a new destination.

One of his key drivers would be to play in the Champions League, and as a result, Chelsea might not be a strong contender for his services. Plus, Xabi Alonso, who did not have the best of relationships with Camavinga at Madrid may also overlook his purchase.

Liverpool and Manchester United would both be bolstered by the addition of such a high-quality and versatile player, who is capable of making accurate tackles and interceptions and can drive the ball effectively into the final third.

It will be interesting to see who is able to convince Camavinga enough to join them if indeed he opens the door to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.