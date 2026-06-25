Man Utd now eyeing move to sign Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton this summer, according to reports from Germany via GIVEMESPORT.

Over the past five years, Anton has cemented his reputation as one of the Bundesliga’s most dependable centre-backs. His journey began at Hannover, where he progressed through the U17, U19, and Hannover II setups before breaking into the senior side and going on to make 137 appearances for the club.

The consistently high level of his performances under Sebastian Hoeneß drew attention from several European clubs before he put pen to paper on a move to Dortmund in July 2024.

Since making that switch, the centre-back has gone on to earn 13 caps for Germany and secure a place in Julian Nagelsmann’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring in Die Mannschaft’s dominant 7–1 opening victory over Curaçao.

With standout numbers across several key metrics, including an 89.9% pass success rate and an impressive average of 5.75 duels won per game from a total of 184 last season, it is little surprise that his displays have now attracted serious interest from clubs across Europe.

According to reports via GIVEMESPORT, Man Utd are among the clubs expressing interest in signing Anton this summer.

Imposing centre-back

Standing at 6ft 2in, Anton is an imposing, physical centre-back whose qualities align with the Premier League, and it’s no surprise that the report adds that the Red Devils boss, Michael Carrick, is a ‘big fan’ of the 29-year-old.

However, with a contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2028, United will need to submit a concrete offer well above his £15m Transfermarkt valuation, given that the report claims Dortmund do not intend to sell the Uzbekistan-born German international.

Harry Maguire put pen to paper on a fresh contract to stay at Old Trafford for another year, with Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro also available to Carrick as he plans for the campaign ahead.

Still, the persistent fitness troubles surrounding Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez have prompted the club to assess the market for further defensive additions.

With a much heavier fixture schedule on the horizon, bringing in another reliable, physically dominant defender of Anton’s quality would be a smart move, particularly given his defensive solidity and proven leadership.