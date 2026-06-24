Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham hold talks to sign Kees Smit

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through the Eredivisie side’s youth system, the 20-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years ago before establishing himself as a key starter last term.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, he scored five goals and registered eight assists. Moreover, he has helped his side qualify for next season’s Europa League by winning the domestic cup.

After showing glimpses of his qualities in club football, Smit secured his place in the Netherlands squad for the March international break. Unfortunately, Ronald Koeman didn’t select him in the World Cup squad.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Smit is prepared to leave AZ this summer to take the next step in his career, but the Dutch side are keen on keeping hold of him for one more year at least, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in the Dutchman, and they have been offered the chance to finalise the operation this summer.

After appointing Andoni Iraola as the new manager, the Reds are considering signing a new midfielder, but have been focusing on revamping the flanks at the moment.

Battle

However, the Premier League trio will have to overcome fierce competition to purchase him, as Real Madrid, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, and AS Monaco are also in this race.

Moreover, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, and Fulham are firmly in the picture and have already held talks to learn about the details of signing him. Newcastle United are also keen on him and are currently the frontrunners in this race.

Although AZ are willing to keep hold of him, they have slapped a £52m price tag on his head if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Smit is a technically gifted player and is comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker and box-to-box roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, Smit would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Liverpool, or Chelsea should any of those clubs purchase him.