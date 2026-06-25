Chelsea identify Gabriel Gudmundsson as Marc Cucurella replacement

Chelsea have earmarked Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson as a possible option to replace Marc Cucurella this summer, according to Swedish outlet Expressen.

Gudmundsson featured in 32 Premier League matches last season, helping Leeds preserve their top-flight status for another year.

He is part of Graham Potter’s 26-man Sweden squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and started the last two games. He is also expected to feature in the crucial clash against Japan on Friday, which will determine their fate in the competition.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are gearing up for an extensive summer overhaul after a disappointing campaign that ended with a 10th-place Premier League finish and no qualification for European football.

With Xabi Alonso tasked with leading the club’s revival, significant changes are expected across the squad during the transfer window, particularly in defence.

The first major departure of the Alonso era has already been approved, with Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella agreeing to a return to his homeland in a big-money transfer to Real Madrid.

In recent days, Chelsea have reportedly been linked with Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso as Alonso looks to fill the spot left by the Spaniard.

The latest left-back on Chelsea’s radar is Leeds’ Gudmundsson, according to Swedish outlet Expressen, who claims that the former Lille star is attracting ‘great interest’ from several clubs in the Premier League, including Chelsea.

Gudmundsson attracting ‘great interest’

The report adds that the Blues have set their sights on the Sweden international as a potential replacement for Cucurella this summer.

While Leeds would be keen to retain Gudmundsson beyond the summer, Expressen reports that the fullback could depart Elland Road for the right offer amid interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea’s recent ‘verbal agreement’ to sign Marco Palestra from Atalanta suggests Alonso is planning to use a back three with wing-backs next season.

At present, Reece James, Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato are regarded as suitable options for those roles, with Palestra seemingly expected to join that group.

Should Chelsea confirm the anticipated deal for Strasbourg’s versatile fullback Valentin Barco, there would be little need to recruit another player capable of operating on the left side.

That said, Gudmundsson, who will likely cost above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation, would still represent a dependable alternative, provided he is willing to accept a squad role and compete for minutes at Stamford Bridge.