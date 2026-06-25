Arsenal readying swap deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has been the talk of the town in recent weeks, especially amidst Barcelona’s interest in him and supposed agreement on personal terms after the player asked to leave Los Rojiblancos prior to the start of next season.

Barca have seen a formal complain file against them to FIFA by Atletico, who remain committed to holding onto Alvarez, despite the forward confirming his desire to seek a new challenge after Argentina’s win over Austria on Monday.

While Atletico might not be able to retain Alvarez’s services for much longer given his plnz to leave, them being at crossroads with Barcelona might open the door for Arsenal to exploit the situation and seal a transfer for the former Manchester City star.

Football London has reported that the Gunners are now lining up a formal offer for the 26-year-old, which would see them pay £60 million to the La Liga outfit in a deal that would also see Viktor Gyokeres head to the Spanish capital.

Swap deal not very likely

Julian Alvarez is valued at £85 million on Transfermarkt, so Arsenal’s cash plus player offer means the overall monetary value of the deal would be significantly higher. However, it is difficult to picture a swap deal falling into place.

Viktor Gyokeres’ first season at the Emirates Stadium has been admittedly subpar, but he has shown glimpses of his brilliance every now and again. Consequently, the Gunners might be willing to give him more time rather than let him leave in a swap deal.

The feasibility of a swap would also come down to whether Gyokeres is open to joining Atletico Madrid. Considering their lack of silverware combined with an exciting project brewing at Arsenal, the Swede might also be happy where he is.

For Arsenal to secure a deal for Alvarez, the best-case scenario would be to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price. While the player has a £450 million release clause in his contract, it remains to be seen what is a fairer and more realistic price tag.