Liverpool & Arsenal keen on signing Ayyoub Bouaddi

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, as per TEAMtalk.

After appointing Andoni Iraola as the new manager, the Reds have accelerated their efforts to reinforce the flanks. They have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent.

However, the Merseyside club are planning to purchase at least one more winger, with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig the priority target. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Anfield.

On the other hand, Liverpool are also considering reinforcing the midfield department as Curtis Jones is expected to leave with his existing deal set to run until next summer.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in Bouaddi after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and have already made contact to enquire about the details of signing him.

However, Real Madrid and Les Parisiens are also plotting a swoop for him, while Arsenal are ‘pushing strongly’ to finalise the operation by defeating other clubs in this race.

The Gunners hold a long-standing interest in the 18-year-old as they have been monitoring his development closely over the last few years. So, they are currently at the front of the queue.

Battle

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Lille are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and have slapped a £60m price tag on his head.

However, the player’s immediate focus remains on international duty with Morocco, and he won’t make his final decision until the end of his World Cup campaign.

Bouaddi is a 6ft 1in tall right-footed defensive midfielder. He is quick, strong, tidy with possession, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

He is a talented player and possesses high potential. The youngster has even been displaying promising performances in the World Cup. Therefore, Bouaddi would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him to the Emirates Stadium by defeating the Merseyside club in this race.